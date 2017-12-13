Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 22 saves in loss to Bolts
Allen stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning.
Allen played well against Tampa Bay, but Andrei Vasilevskiy was just that much better, pitching a 32-save shutout. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Allen, who owns a 17-7-2 record with a .913 save percentage. The Blues have been excellent this season, but recent injuries to Jay Bouwmeester (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (foot) and Jaden Schwartz (ankle) don't bode well for Allen's fantasy value. Keep him rolling, however, as the Blues remain atop the Western Conference standings and Allen has piled on victories.
