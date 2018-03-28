Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 22 saves in OT win

Allen came up with 22 stops to beat the Sharks by a 3-2 score in overtime Tuesday.

Allen wasn't tested too much in this one and didn't face a single shot in the extra session before Vladimir Tarasenko won it with his second goal of the game. The 27-year-old goaltender has won six straight decisions and eight of his past nine to propel St. Louis into a Western Conference wild card spot. Given the team's recent form, higher-seeded clubs are certainly hoping to avoid a first-round clash with Allen and the Blues.