Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 22 saves in overtime win
Allen stopped 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's overtime win over the Wild.
Allen has been excellent of late, delivering four straight victories and allowing just six goals in the process. The 27-year-old now owns a fantastic 17-6-2 record to compliment his mediocre .913 save percentage. He won't blow you away with his rate stats, but Allen is starting almost every night for the Blues and has a knack for winning games. He's playing some of his best hockey right now and is worth getting in your lineup whenever he's in action.
