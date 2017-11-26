Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 22 saves in win over Wild

Allen turned away 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's win over the Wild.

That's the fourth straight victory for Allen, who is sporting a terrific 13-5-1 record on the season. The 27-year-old continues to find ways to earn wins, but he hasn't been at his best, allowing three goals in each of his three most recent starts. While the rate stats could use improvement, Allen's heavy workload and ability to win games makes him worth rolling out whenever the Western Conference powerhouse Blues are in action.