Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 22 saves in win over Wild
Allen turned away 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's win over the Wild.
That's the fourth straight victory for Allen, who is sporting a terrific 13-5-1 record on the season. The 27-year-old continues to find ways to earn wins, but he hasn't been at his best, allowing three goals in each of his three most recent starts. While the rate stats could use improvement, Allen's heavy workload and ability to win games makes him worth rolling out whenever the Western Conference powerhouse Blues are in action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...