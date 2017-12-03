Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 23 saves in overtime loss

Allen made 23 saves Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Allen was strong between the pipes on Saturday, but he got little support. His mates pelted opponent Devan Dubnyk with 42 shots, but they only beat the Wild man once. Allen's mediocre counting stats remain a concern, but we think those will start to improve soon enough. Stay confident.

