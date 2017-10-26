Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 23 saves in win
Allen turned aside 23 of 25 shots in a Wednesday win over Calgary.
A lack of work compared to past outings didn't hurt Allen this time, as he was in control of the game's flow and kept all but one Calgary skater from finding the net. This was a sharp performance for Allen and one that will serve him well if he repeats it consistently.
