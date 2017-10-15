Play

Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 25 saves in loss

Allen made 25 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. It's his second-straight loss.

This was the first game of the season that Allen saw fewer than 30 shots -- he had averaged 40 shots over his previous three games. Allen was sharp, but unfortunately, his mates couldn't muster much offense. He remains a solid fantasy play in all formats.

