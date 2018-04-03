Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 30 saves in loss to Caps
Allen stopped 30 of 33 shots during Monday's 4-2 loss to Washington.
After rolling off six consecutive wins to lead St. Louis back into the thick of the playoff hunt, Allen and the Blues have now lost three straight and earned just a single point. Additionally, the 27-year-old netminder also owns a discouraging .877 save percentage during the losing streak. St. Louis has a home-and-home series against Chicago up next on the schedule before closing out the season with a road game against Colorado on Saturday.
