Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 30 saves in win over Canucks

Allen stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

While the Canucks are slumping, Allen is finally back in the win column after losing four straight games. The 27-year-old owns a decent 18-10-2 record with a .913 save percentage. His play has been inconsistent, but Allen is a workhorse for the Blues and rarely sees the night off. He remains a top-tier fantasy option for one of the best teams in the Western Conference.