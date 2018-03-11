Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 38 saves in Saturday's win

Allen stopped 38 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

It's Allen's first win since Feb. 9, as he'd managed a weak .881 save percentage over the last month while dropping five straight decisions. The 27-year-old has struggled this season, posting his worst GAA and SvP in four years, but this performance might have been just what he needed to turn things around -- and turn around the Blues' fading playoff chances.