Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 40 saves in loss to Wild
Allen stopped 40 of 45 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.
The netminder was left high and dry by his teammates as the Blues were outshot 45-16 on home ice, giving Allen almost no chance at a positive result. He's given up at least three goals in five straight starts, however, saddling him with an .879 save percentage through 11 appearances, and Allen's best source of job security might be that Chad Johnson hasn't looked any better in his limited action.
