Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 40 saves in win
Allen came up big in Monday's shootout win over the Islanders, making 40 saves.
Making Allen's day more impressive was the fact that 11 of his saves came on New York's six power plays. He's off to a great start this season and looks like a solid No. 1 fantasy netminder in his second year as the team's undisputed starter.
