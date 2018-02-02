Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 43 saves in loss to Bruins

Allen saved 43 of 45 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Boston.

This was Allen's first start since Jan. 9, and his last win was all the way back on Dec. 23. While this checked out as an impressive showing, Carter Hutton appears to be the top option between the pipes for the Blues, which has crippled Allen's fantasy value. There's potential for Allen to reclaim his position as the No. 1 netminder in St. Louis, but Hutton's leash lengthens with every strong showing.