Blues' Jake Allen: Makes brief relief appearance

Allen made one save in 5:41 in relief of Jordan Binnington in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Allen came in to finish off the game after Binnington was torched for seven goals. Allen might earn the start Saturday against the Golden Knights -- the 29-year-old hasn't allowed more than three goals in an appearance since Oct. 19.

