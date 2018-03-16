Blues' Jake Allen: Makes just 19 saves in loss

Allen allowed three goals on just 22 shots during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Colorado.

After winning consecutive games and allowing only five goals through his previous three contests, this was a disappointing outing from Allen. It serves as another reminder of just how unreliable he's been, as the veteran has won just four games since mid-December. His save percentage is down to .907 for the campaign, and with St. Louis plummeting down the standings, it's unlikely Allen shows notable improvement at this stage of the season.