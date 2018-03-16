Blues' Jake Allen: Makes just 19 saves in loss
Allen allowed three goals on just 22 shots during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Colorado.
After winning consecutive games and allowing only five goals through his previous three contests, this was a disappointing outing from Allen. It serves as another reminder of just how unreliable he's been, as the veteran has won just four games since mid-December. His save percentage is down to .907 for the campaign, and with St. Louis plummeting down the standings, it's unlikely Allen shows notable improvement at this stage of the season.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 20 saves to earn victory•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 38 saves in Saturday's win•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Draws road assignment against Kings•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Comes up short against Sharks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...