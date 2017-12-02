Blues' Jake Allen: Makes six saves in relief
Allen saved six of seven shots in the third period of Friday's 4-1 loss to Los Angeles.
After Carter Hutton allowed three goals through the first 40 minutes of the game, Allen entered in relief. St. Louis travels to Minnesota for a 6 p.m. ET game Saturday to complete a back-to-back set, and Allen will likely draw the start. It could prove to be a difficult schedule spot for the Blues and their No. 1 netminder, so it's not out of the question to consider alternative options if the luxury exists.
