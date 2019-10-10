Blues' Jake Allen: Making season debut in Ottawa
Allen was the goalie in Thursday's morning skate, suggesting he'll get the start for that night's game in Ottawa, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
This is a sensible time to get Allen his first action of the season, as the Senators had the league's worst record in 2018-19 and have lost their first two games of the new campaign. In the big picture, Allen remains the clear backup to Jordan Binnington.
