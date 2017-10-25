Blues' Jake Allen: Named Wednesday's starter
Allen will tend the twine for Wednesday's matchup with Calgary, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The new season has been something of an oddity for Allen when considering the amount of shots he's seen. In the first four games, Allen faced 38.3 shots per game, going 3-1-0 with a 3.17 GAA and .915 save percentage. In his most recent three games, Allen has seen just 24.3 shots per game and posted a 1-1-1 record with lowered marks in the GAA and save percentage columns -- 2.30 and .904, respectively. While Allen's save percentage fell in the recent games, the Blues' ability to reduce their opponent's chances over the course of the season should bode well for the netminder's fantasy stock.
