Blues' Jake Allen: Not enough support Monday
Allen stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.
Allen did alright in goal, but he allowed a pair of tallies by J.T. Miller, which was enough to stick him with the loss. The 29-year-old dipped to 8-4-3 with a 2.21 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 18 appearances. The Blues complete a back-to-back in Calgary on Tuesday -- expect Jordan Binnington to draw the start in that contest.
