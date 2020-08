Allen will be the backup to Jordan Binnington in Friday's Game 6 against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Allen had started three straight games versus the Canucks, but after he allowed four goals on 30 shots in Game 5, head coach Craig Berube decided to give Binnington the nod for Game 6. Should Binnington falter, Allen could make a relief appearance in goal.