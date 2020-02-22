Blues' Jake Allen: Occupying crease Friday
Allen will protect the road goal in Friday's game versus the Stars, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Allen has lost his last three starts, allowing nine goals on 86 shots (an .895 save percentage) in that span. The Stars won't make things easy on him -- they're averaging 3.33 goals per game over their last six outings.
