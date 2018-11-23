Blues' Jake Allen: Opposing net-crashing Predators

Allen will start in goal Friday night against the visiting Predators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Preds rank fifth in the NHL when it comes to high-danger goals for percentage (55.74), so Allen will need his allied defensemen to keep the puck away from the crease as much as possible. St. Louis' chief netminder owns a 5-6-3 record, 3.31 GAA and .896 save percentage through 15 appearances, so you're not likely to see him highly owned on the 15-game mega slate when it comes to DFS contests.