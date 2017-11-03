Blues' Jake Allen: Outdueled against Flyers

Allen stopped 21 of 22 shots in Thursday's loss to the Flyers.

Allen actually played quite well in the loss, but Michael Neuvirth was just that much better. Allen has been at the top of his game of late, allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last four starts. The Blues' starter is sporting a solid .923 save percentage and is worth getting in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.

