Blues' Jake Allen: Outdueled by Henrik Lundqvist
Allen permitted two goals on 23 shots in Monday's 2-1 home loss to the Rangers.
The overall game stats look rather strange, as Allen's allied skaters managed a plus-17 shot differential but were otherwise schooled in every major category aside from drawing one less penalty. Allen ended up winning half of his games in December with no more than four goals allowed in 12 appearances in the final month. St. Louis is going nowhere fast as the cellar dwellers of the Central Division, but there's value in knowing that he's one of the most frequently used goalies in the NHL.
