Blues' Jake Allen: Outlasts Stars in shootout
Allen allowed three goals on 31 shots during Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.
Allen improved to 10-6-3 after this most recent victory over Dallas. The Blues' netminder, for the first time since December, won back-to-back starts with both wins coming against the Stars. While his play has improved noticeably, Allen's fantasy value is minimal because of how dominant Jordan Binnington has been in 2019-20.
