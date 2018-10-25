Blues' Jake Allen: Patrolling blue paint against Blue Jackets
Allen will protect the home net versus Columbus on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen has given up three or more goals in six of his seven outings this season and is currently sitting with a career-worst 3.64 GAA and .882 save percentage. Historically, the netminder has performed well against the Jackets, as he is 4-1-0 all time in seven clashes, which could be the spark he needs to turn his 2018-19 campaign around.
