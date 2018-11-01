Blues' Jake Allen: Patrolling blue paint versus Golden Knights

Allen will start Thursday's home matchup against Vegas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen was forced out of Saturday's matchup with Chicago as a result of an undisclosed issue, but won't miss any time and returns to the crease Thursday. Considering the netminder has registered a 3.99 GAA in nine outings this year, it's a little surprising the club didn't use this opportunity to take a look at backup Chad Johnson -- who has made just one start this season. Perhaps the Knights' struggling offense (2.17 per game) was part of the decision to stick with Allen in the hopes of getting him back on track.