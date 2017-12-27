Blues' Jake Allen: Patrolling crease against Predators
Allen will be in goal versus Nashville on Wednesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Allen has just one win in his previous three outings, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering he has faced 30-plus shots in each of those contests. If his teammates can't help limit the workload for the New Brunswick native, he will be hard pressed to shut down a Predators offense that is averaging 3.23 goals.
