Blues' Jake Allen: Patrolling crease Monday
Allen will guard the cage for Monday's tilt versus the Ducks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Allen has given up a combined three goals on 75 shots in his previous two outings. The New Brunswick native seems prepared to wrench the starting job away from an injured Carter Hutton (undisclosed). The 27-year-old Allen is 5-3-0 lifetime against Anaheim, along with an impressive 1.92 GAA.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 38 saves in Saturday's win•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Draws road assignment against Kings•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Comes up short against Sharks•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Surprise starter Thursday•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Exits after first frame Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...