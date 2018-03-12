Blues' Jake Allen: Patrolling crease Monday

Allen will guard the cage for Monday's tilt versus the Ducks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Allen has given up a combined three goals on 75 shots in his previous two outings. The New Brunswick native seems prepared to wrench the starting job away from an injured Carter Hutton (undisclosed). The 27-year-old Allen is 5-3-0 lifetime against Anaheim, along with an impressive 1.92 GAA.