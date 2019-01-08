Blues' Jake Allen: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Allen will protect the home cage in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Although rookie Jordan Binnington earned a shutout in his first career start Monday versus the Flyers, the Blues will go back to Allen, who will look to put last start's third-period meltdown against the Islanders behind him. Allen is the hallmark of inconsistency, but possibly some competition from a lifelong AHL goalie will light a fuse in his game. The Stars come to town with a stagnant offense that ranks 26th in the league at 2.70 goals per game, so Allen could hold off Binnington a little longer with a strong start here.