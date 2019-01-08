Blues' Jake Allen: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Allen will protect the home cage in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Although rookie Jordan Binnington earned a shutout in his first career start Monday versus the Flyers, the Blues will go back to Allen, who will look to put last start's third-period meltdown against the Islanders behind him. Allen is the hallmark of inconsistency, but possibly some competition from a lifelong AHL goalie will light a fuse in his game. The Stars come to town with a stagnant offense that ranks 26th in the league at 2.70 goals per game, so Allen could hold off Binnington a little longer with a strong start here.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...