Blues' Jake Allen: Pegged for Monday's tilt
Allen will guard the home net Monday versus the Ducks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Jordan Binnington will get some rest after starting the last three games. Allen's last start was dreadful, but he's been one of the best backups in the league this year, recording a .924 save percentage and 7-3-3 record. He'll draw a favorable matchup, too, as the Ducks have lost six of the past seven and averaged just 2.1 goals per game in that stretch.
