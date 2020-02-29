Blues' Jake Allen: Pegged for Saturday's tilt

Allen will occupy the home crease against Dallas on Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Jordan Binnington has made the last three starts, and now Allen will get a chance in a divisional clash. This will likely be the rotation as the season hits the home stretch, as Allen can be depended on -- he has a .923 save percentage and 2.29 GAA across 21 appearances. He also took down Dallas just over a week ago, steering away 18 of 19 shots in a 5-1 win.