Blues' Jake Allen: Penciled in to start Saturday
Allen will field shots from the Wild as Saturday night's home starter, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports.
While Allen is struggling to keep his cumulative rate stats (2.74 GAA, .909 save percentage) from being career-worst marks, he's still produced wins in 12 of 18 games and has been steady at even strength as evidenced by a .921 save percentage. Minnesota averages three goals per contest and boasts the league's eighth-best power play, so this won't be a cake walk for Allen on Saturday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...