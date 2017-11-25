Blues' Jake Allen: Penciled in to start Saturday

Allen will field shots from the Wild as Saturday night's home starter, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports.

While Allen is struggling to keep his cumulative rate stats (2.74 GAA, .909 save percentage) from being career-worst marks, he's still produced wins in 12 of 18 games and has been steady at even strength as evidenced by a .921 save percentage. Minnesota averages three goals per contest and boasts the league's eighth-best power play, so this won't be a cake walk for Allen on Saturday.