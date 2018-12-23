Blues' Jake Allen: Pendulum swings continue
Allen made 28 saves in a 3-1 win over the Flames on Saturday.
He was the best Blue on the ice and that was a relief for both the Blues and his owners. Allen's pendulum swings wide -- he's either a hero or the goat in games these days. In his last 10, he has won six, including one by shutout. But he has also been yanked in the first period of two games after allowing seven goals on a combined 22 shots. Allen is tough to trust because of the swings in his game. Roll him if he manages to go on a run. Otherwise, he's an activate-at-your-own-risk guy.
