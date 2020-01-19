Blues' Jake Allen: Perfect in relief Saturday

Allen turned aside all six shots he faced after replacing Jordan Binnington late in the second period during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The 29-year-old remains behind Jordan Binnington on the St. Louis depth chart, but Allen has been the better goalie statistically lately, posting a 1.82 GAA and .938 save percentage in 10 appearances since the beginning of December. Binnington will get the All-Star break to regroup and doesn't appear to be in danger of losing his starting gig, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Allen get more work in the second half.