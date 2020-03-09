Blues' Jake Allen: Perfect versus Blackhawks
Allen stopped all 29 shots during Sunday's 2-0 win in Chicago, giving the Blues' netminder his second shutout of the season.
Since losing three straight, Allen has reeled off three straight victories and is 11-6-3 with a 2.20 GAA and .925 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. Playing behind Jordan Binnington, Allen is unlikely to see many opportunities down the stretch. He's a good handcuff for Binnington, but that's about it.
