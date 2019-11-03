Blues' Jake Allen: Picks up OT win in spot start

Allen stopped 20 of 23 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Wild on Saturday.

It wasn't the most efficient performance by Allen, who was making just his third start of the season, and he'd definitely want Kevin Fiala's long-distance goal back in the second period. But he did enough to help the Blues pick up a win during Jordan Binnington's night off. In his three starts this season, Allen is 2-1-0 with a 3.72 GAA and .855 save percentage.