Blues' Jake Allen: Picks up OT win in spot start
Allen stopped 20 of 23 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Wild on Saturday.
It wasn't the most efficient performance by Allen, who was making just his third start of the season, and he'd definitely want Kevin Fiala's long-distance goal back in the second period. But he did enough to help the Blues pick up a win during Jordan Binnington's night off. In his three starts this season, Allen is 2-1-0 with a 3.72 GAA and .855 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.