Blues' Jake Allen: Picks up rare win
Allen allowed one goal on 19 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Stars on Friday.
He had only played four times over the last five weeks, but this was Allen's first win since Jan. 13, and just his second victory during the last two months. Although Allen has strong numbers this season, he hasn't made enough starts to have a major impact in fantasy circles. He is 9-6-3 with a 2.29 GAA and .923 save percentage in 21 games this season.
