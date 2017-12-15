Blues' Jake Allen: Pitted against Anaheim

Allen will defend the net from the visiting Ducks on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

This will be the 10th straight appearance for Allen, as the 27-year-old netminder has been relied upon even more with backup Carter Hutton rounding out his recovery from a lower-body injury. Anaheim has had trouble finding a groove offensively given that its forwards have been perpetually banged up, but the Ducks will be well rested having been off since Monday. Allen has gone 5-2-0 with a 1.76 GAA and .933 save percentage in eight career starts against this next opponent.

