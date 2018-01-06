Blues' Jake Allen: Pitted against Flyers in matinee

Allen will assume the road net for Saturday's matinee against the Flyers, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen reportedly will be countered by former cohort Brian Elliott. The former sat out the last three games for rest, but backup netminder Carter Hutton won all of those matches as the Blues advanced to second place within the Central Division. Philadelphia has struggled to score in its own barn, averaging only 2.76 goals per game (24th in the league), and that should be taken into consideration as you mull over options on Saturday's daily slate.