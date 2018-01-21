Blues' Jake Allen: Plays well in relief

Allen allowed two goals on 32 shots in relief of Carter Hutton during a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

It's been a rough season for the 27-year-old, as he lost his job to career backup Carter Hutton after giving up five goals to Florida on Jan. 9. But in his first action in nearly two weeks, Allen was pretty sharp, stopping 24 of 25 at even strength. Allen came into Saturday with a 18-14-2 record, .908 save percentage and 2.75 GAA. But with a pretty strong relief performance, don't be surprised if he receives a start or two prior to the All-Star break.