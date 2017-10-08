Blues' Jake Allen: Posts 38 saves in victory
Allen allowed two goals, making 38 saves, in a 4-2 victory against the Stars on Saturday.
The 27-year-old has picked up right where he left off last regular season, winning his first two games of 2017-18. In his final 23 games of 2016-17, he posted a 15-6-2 record with a .939 save percentage. Allen owns a .918 save percentage through his first two starts this season.
