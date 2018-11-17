Blues' Jake Allen: Posts second straight good start

Allen allowed one goal on 33 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.

It's been a rough start to the season for Allen, but he's been superb in the last two games, stopping 50 of 52 shots (.962). Maybe that's a sign that he's coming out of his slump. Allen has typically played well during October in his career, but he is a better goaltender after the All-Star break, so despite the struggles right now, owners should stick by him. He should improve his .890 save percentage and 3.51 GAA as the season goes.

More News
Our Latest Stories