Blues' Jake Allen: Posts second straight good start

Allen allowed one goal on 33 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.

It's been a rough start to the season for Allen, but he's been superb in the last two games, stopping 50 of 52 shots (.962). Maybe that's a sign that he's coming out of his slump. Allen has typically played well during October in his career, but he is a better goaltender after the All-Star break, so despite the struggles right now, owners should stick by him. He should improve his .890 save percentage and 3.51 GAA as the season goes.