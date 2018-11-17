Blues' Jake Allen: Posts second straight good start
Allen allowed one goal on 33 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.
It's been a rough start to the season for Allen, but he's been superb in the last two games, stopping 50 of 52 shots (.962). Maybe that's a sign that he's coming out of his slump. Allen has typically played well during October in his career, but he is a better goaltender after the All-Star break, so despite the struggles right now, owners should stick by him. He should improve his .890 save percentage and 3.51 GAA as the season goes.
