Blues' Jake Allen: Protecting net against Vegas

Allen will defend the road net in Friday's game versus the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

After working in backup duties for three straight games, Allen returned to the crease Wednesday against Chicago and allowed just one goal on 19 shots but still recorded a loss. It was stellar individual production but just the second time in 12 games that Allen yielded fewer than three goals. This could be a good chance to maintain his solid play, as only two teams average fewer goals per game than Vegas (2.53).