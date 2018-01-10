Blues' Jake Allen: Pulled in second period
Allen allowed five goals on 23 shots before being pulled in the second period of Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Florida.
Allen has only played in two of the past six games, and he's allowed five goals in each of those starts. Cater Hutton, meanwhile, boasts an 8-3-1 record, .940 save percentage and 1.84 GAA for the campaign. Expect the Blues to continue to lean on Hutton for the immediate future, but it's unlikely he continues punching above his weight class for a prolonged stretch. Fantasy owners are likely best to remain patient with Allen.
