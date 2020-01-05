Blues' Jake Allen: Rare queasy start
Allen made 28 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday.
Allen has actually had a good season this year, so Saturday was likely just an outlier. This was the first time he delivered a sub-.903 save percentage since Nov. 2. The Blues are good, so don't be afraid of trotting Allen out there when he's in the blue paint.
