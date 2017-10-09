Play

Blues' Jake Allen: Receives Monday's starting nod

Allen will be in the crease for Monday's afternoon tilt against the Islanders.

The 27-year-old netminder has begun the new campaign with two wins, a 2.98 GAA, and .918 save percentage from his first two games, and will be looking to continue his winning ways Monday. Two games into the season, his opponents are averaging three goals per game, with captain John Tavares leading the way with two goals and an assist. If the Blues and Allen are to leave Long Island happy, they'll have to contain Tavares, who drives New York's offense.

