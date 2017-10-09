Blues' Jake Allen: Receives Monday's starting nod
Allen will be in the crease for Monday's afternoon tilt against the Islanders.
The 27-year-old netminder has begun the new campaign with two wins, a 2.98 GAA, and .918 save percentage from his first two games, and will be looking to continue his winning ways Monday. Two games into the season, his opponents are averaging three goals per game, with captain John Tavares leading the way with two goals and an assist. If the Blues and Allen are to leave Long Island happy, they'll have to contain Tavares, who drives New York's offense.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Posts 38 saves in victory•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Designated as Saturday's home starter•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Gives up four goals in victory•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Defending cage against Penguins•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Getting preseason start•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Yields two goals in elimination game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...