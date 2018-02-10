Blues' Jake Allen: Receives starting nod Friday
Allen has been pegged as Friday's starter for the team's matchup against the Jets in Winnipeg.
Allen allowed three pucks past him in relief of Carter Hutton last time out and has essentially lost the starting role for the Blues this season. Prior to Friday's action, he owns just an 18-15-2 record while posting a career-worst 2.75 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Considering he faces a Winnipeg team leading the league with 3.80 goals per game at home this season, a turnaround Friday doesn't appear likely.
