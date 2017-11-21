Blues' Jake Allen: Receives Tuesday start
Allen will tend the twine for Tuesday night's home game against the Oilers, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Despite a relative rough patch that has seen him allow 14 goals over the last four contests, Allen has still managed to win two games in a row and will maintain the coaching staff's trust by earning his fifth consecutive start Wednesday. Edmonton has surprisingly been one of the least effective offensive teams in the league this season and have scored three goals or fewer in seven of their last eight contests, making starting Allen all the more appealing.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...