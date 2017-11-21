Blues' Jake Allen: Receives Tuesday start

Allen will tend the twine for Tuesday night's home game against the Oilers, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Despite a relative rough patch that has seen him allow 14 goals over the last four contests, Allen has still managed to win two games in a row and will maintain the coaching staff's trust by earning his fifth consecutive start Wednesday. Edmonton has surprisingly been one of the least effective offensive teams in the league this season and have scored three goals or fewer in seven of their last eight contests, making starting Allen all the more appealing.