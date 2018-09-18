Blues' Jake Allen: Ruled out until at least Sunday
Allen's back is improving, but he will miss at least the first two preseason games with Sunday against the Blue Jackets being his earliest conceivable return date, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Back spasms are taking valuable training-camp time away from Allen, but he's essentially downplayed the significance of the issue by stating that he's ahead of schedule.
